Zach Travis named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School senior Zach Travis led Pulaski County High School in their comeback win over Wayne County High School in the opening round of the 12th Region Tournament. Travis scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half. Travis led the Maroons with a game-high 17 points in their district championship win over Rockcastle County.

