Pulaski County High School senior Zach Travis scored a game-high 30 points in the Maroons’ win over Harlan County County High School on Tuesday. Travis had an array of dazzling slam dunks in the game.
featured alert urgent
Zach Travis named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mr. Harold Rankin Bell, age 91 of Somerset formerly of Monticello passed away on Wednesday, February 02, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022. Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements for Mr. Harold Bell.
Most Popular
Articles
- Monticello Gym honored in 'Glory Road' project
- #3 Pulaski County remains Perfect
- Rumble in the Jungle
- Man pleads to misdemeanor in Oakwood criminal abuse case
- SPEDA: Dream Big Burnside moving forward
- Wayne County man pleads guilt to federal drug charge
- Ferguson man arrested, charged in truck theft
- Danville man sentenced in kidnapping case
- Latest from NWS: Ice may be nicer here than other areas, but a ‘trace’ likely
- Bond revoked for local man pardoned by Bevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.