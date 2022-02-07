Zach Travis named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School senior Zach Travis scored a game-high 30 points in the Maroons' win over Harlan County High School on Tuesday. Travis had an array of dazzling slam dunks in the game.

