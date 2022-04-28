Zach Travis signs with Campbellsville University

Submitted Photo

Pulaski County High School senior Zach Travis signed to play basketball at Campbellsville University. Travis was a mainstay in the Maroons' line-up for four straight years. During his career at Pulaski County, Travis scored 1,347 points, hit 120 three-pointers, and pulled down 414 rebounds. Travis scored in double figures in his last three seasons as a Maroon. In his senior season, Travis averaged 15.8 points per game and had 143 rebounds. On hand for Zach Travis' signing to Campbellsville was, front from left Angie Travis, Jason Travis, Zach Travis, and Amber Rutherford; back row from left, Trevor Ridner and Shandi Ridner, Mark Vernon, Brent Vernon, John Fraley, Chris Fitzgerald, Olivia Travis, Blake Burton, and Jeff Cothron.