Zack Rowe signs to play soccer at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Zack Rowe signed to play soccer with Campbellsville University Harrodsburg next fall. Rowe was one of the first 15 to sign with the Tigers' first-ever men's soccer program. Rowe was a four-year varsity centerback for the Maroons. He was the defensive foundation for the Pulaski County soccer team, and was team captain his senior year with two assists on the season. On hand for Rowe's signing to Campbellsville University Harrodsburg was. front row from left, Gary Rowe, Zack Rowe, and Kristi Rowe; back row from left, Darrell McGahan, Morgan Rowe, Paul Brooks, and Brad Hewitt.