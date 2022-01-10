Steel wrestler Zander Upchurch won first place in the 6&under 50-pound class in the NuWay Nationals Tournament in Louisville. Upchurch also placed runner-up in the 8&under 48-pound class. For his performance in both classes, Upchurch was awarded double All-American honors.
Zander Upchurch named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Steve Cornelius
Steve Cornelius has worked as a journalist at the Commonwealth Journal since 2001, and has been the CJ Sports Editor since 2005.
