Zander Upchurch named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Steel wrestler Zander Upchurch won first place in the 6&under 50-pound class in the NuWay Nationals Tournament in Louisville. Upchurch also placed runner-up in the 8&under 48-pound class. For his performance in both classes, Upchurch was awarded double All-American honors.

