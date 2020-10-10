State Rep. Derek Lewis's trial delayed until January

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.