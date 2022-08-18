SCC Theatre to hold auditions for fall production of Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling
Open to community members, students, faculty, and friends; auditions will be held at 5 p.m. on September 1-2 and at 11 a.m. on September 3rd in the Stoner Little Auditorium on the Somerset Community College North Campus, 808 Monticello Street.
The play is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for 40 years”); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.”
Those interested in auditioning are invited to pick up an audition packet in SCC Stoner 140c or simply show up to auditions and a packet will be provided for you. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview during the audition dates. Please contact Thomas Alvey (thomas.alvey@kctcs.edu) to schedule a time.
If interested in auditioning, but unavailable to attend the audition dates, contact Julia Chereson (julia.chereson@kctcs.edu) to schedule an alternate audition date prior to Sep 1.
Steel Magnolias will be performed November 17-20, 2022.
