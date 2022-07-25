Talk about the amount of money or just, you know, what he gave to, to the newest playground y'all put over there.
Yeah. Mr. Fisher was gracious again. He wanted to, uh, another park and he saw the success of the first one. And so he committed a hundred thousand dollars and that really was the impetus for us to say, Hey, this is possible. You know, we wanted to honor his generosity by building something special. And I think that's what we've done.
So as he just like call you up and approach you this, or how does that usually work?
Yeah, he just came back and said, you know, this first one was, was such a blessing and the feedback was so tremendous. I'd like to help the community again. I want to help kids again and families. And if I did a hundred grand, would you all look at doing something else? And, uh, it took us a little while we wanted to make sure we could sustain it, but we agreed to it. And you know, we're going to have something incredible in another part of town now.
Yeah. And honestly, I had the summer sport. Of course it was always sort of there, but I mean the Rocky Holland park, I mean, you know, when you first took office, it was a sort of a, had a few things, but I'm in now, it's like a Mecca for kids.
It's an incredible park. I'm so thankful for our staff. They cleaned it up. They made it safer. The walking trails were, are now, you know, flat and perfect. Um, the, the disc golf is back and now we're going to have a, world-class all inclusive playground and a splash pad for downtown kids. Anybody in Somerset and vice county come enjoy. And one of the thing, the city council and Mr. Fishery allowed.
2018
The park is named after the family of Steve Fischer — a name well-associated with the Goldenberg Furniture Store in Somerset — who wanted to find a way to give back to his home community and provided the vision and initial funding for the effort.
“Somerset-Pulaski County has been home to my family for over 50 years, and to the Goldenberg family for over 115 years,” said Fischer during the ceremony. “... Most of my civic and philanthropic efforts have been centered toward business involvement for years: revitalization, the industrial foundations, the Chamber of Commerce, and in education.”
The playground, however, is the “next step” in reflecting his family’s love for the community, Fischer noted.
“As I traveled around the country in taking my grand-girls to parks between Washington, Florida, and St. Louis, I begin to think how I could give back tangibly to the community.”
The idea of “a park within a park for the fun and enjoyment of our children and our children’s children” was what came to mind. It becomes “one of the few” all-inclusive playgrounds in the entire state.
The City of Somerset agreed to match Fischer’s donation, and additional funds were brought in thanks to the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2015. State officials like Sen. Rick Girdler, who spoke at the ceremony Saturday morning, also helped secure the kind of grant money that made the park a reality.
“This is great, this is wonderful,” said Sen. Girdler. “I had never envisioned anything like this. When I was growing up ... I never thought about other kids not being able to get on a slide or swing. I visited (an inclusive playground) in Danville ... and man, that thing was smaller, but it was great.”
When Fischer and Jason Weatherford, assistant manager of Somerset Parks and Recreation — who worked together closely on the vision for this park — came up with the idea for what would become the Fischer Fun Park, “that was a wonderful idea,” added the state senator.
“With all the money that’s put into this, that’s where you get cooperation, and that’s why you get stuff like this,” said Girdler. “It’s a great big deal for this city and it’s a great big deal for the state.”
