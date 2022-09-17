The final resting place of our loved ones deserves to be taken care of with respect. That’s the goal of Stone-by-Stone.
The Stone-by-Stone Preservation Project is preparing for its eighth-annual auction, allowing people to have fun while participating in a worthy cause, repairing the many headstones and monuments that have fallen into disrepair over the years at the Somerset City Cemetery, located off West Columbia Street in Somerset.
“When I started at this job, seeing the deteriorating old headstones repaired became one of my main goals,” said Tricia Neal, Somerset City Cemetery Manager. “Headstones represent our town’s history, and I believe they should be preserved so that future generations will still be able to see them and learn from them.
“In the past, we have had work done by a couple local monument companies, but they are pretty short staffed and didn’t have much time to devote to doing the work, which is understandable,” she added. “Our own crew does the work now, but again, it’s only as they have time to do it, but at least it’s progressing and the funds are there when we can do the work.”
Neal said her crew also maintains the Stanford-Pike Cemetery on North Ky. 1247, so that cemetery is included in restoration efforts.
“Our guys have done a lot of leveling and repairing headstones over there in the last couple years,” she said. “It’s a never ending job, but a lot of headstones at both cemeteries have been rescued in the last several years, and I’m very proud of that.”
Each year, the auction raises between $900 and $2,000, contributing to a fairly healthy fund to help keep these cemeteries in appropriate shape.
If you’re a business owner, a direct sales rep, or if you make things, such as arts and crafts, Neal has said you’re welcome to donate an item, gift certificate, gift basket, or other such item to be included in the auction. Donations are tax deductible, and will be accepted through October 10.
“Items can be dropped off at the cemetery office or I can come pick them up,” she said. “Either way, it would be good to contact me ahead of time so we can arrange a good time. Gift certificates, gift baskets, event tickets, artwork, crafts, wreaths, jewelry, etc., would be appreciated.”
Photos of auction items will be posted on the Facebook event page at the start of the auction. The items will also be available to be viewed in the Somerset Cemetery office.
You do not have to physically attend in order to place a bid. All bidding will be done on Facebook in the comment section of the event page.
For those who want place a bid on anything, comment with your bid amount under the photo. Bidders will be allowed to comment with their bid amounts until the close of the auction, and winners will be announced shortly after the close of the auction. Items must be picked up and paid for by November 8, or the next highest bidder will be contacted.
The public is invited to browse and bid on items included in the online auction, which will begin the event page around noon on Wednesday, October 12, and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18.
All proceeds from sales of the auction items will raise money for the Stone by Stone project.
Visit the “2022 Stone By Stone Preservation Project Online Auction” event page on Facebook to participate and to learn more.
