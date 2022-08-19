Several students from Pulaski County graduated The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs this summer.
Rogers Scholars
Twelve Pulaski County students graduated the 25th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program this summer.
Pulaski County High School
- Allie Elise Baird, daughter of Jeremy and Tonya Baird, of Somerset.
- Ryan Beam, son of Steve and Brandy Beam, of Stanford.
- Seth Kissinger, son of Keith and Heather Kissinger, of Somerset.
- Cam Tackett, son of Jim and Kelley Tackett, of Eubank.
- Lilly Carroll, daughter of Cecelia and Will Carroll, of Somerset.
- Ashlynn Vaught, daughter of Shannon and Stacie Vaught, of Somerset.
Somerset Christian School
- Gabe Baker, son of Shane and Laura Baker, of Somerset.
- Ethan Brainard, son of John and Jessica Brainard, of Somerset.
Somerset High School
- Matt Satterly, son of Dwain and Julie Harris and Jody and Mary Satterly, of Somerset.
- Madilynn Zimmerman, daughter of Rodney and Jacqueline Zimmerman, of Science Hill.
- Ava Hunt, daughter of William and Carla Hunt, of Somerset
Southwestern High School
- Jacob Whitaker, son of Tabetha and Troy Whitaker, of Somerset.
Special recognition was given to students who received high application scores. Brainard received the Cornett-Ayers Leadership Award for receiving the 2nd highest application score in his class of Scholars. He received a hand-crafted mountain dulcimer in recognition.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.” The camp focuses on honing skills in leadership, team building, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, community service, and students participate in different career pathway majors.
The Center hosted two camps of Rogers Scholars at Morehead State University in Morehead, KY and Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY. Sixty-eight students graduated the program.
As a graduate of the program, students earn potential access to exclusive scholarships at some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. In order to complete their eligibility, students have to organize their own community service project in their hometown.
“Every summer we are impressed and inspired by the students who graduate from the program,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “They are focused on their future and passionate about the communities in which they live. These are the students who, in the future, will be leading our communities, our schools, our businesses, and our government. They give us hope for a better Southern and Eastern Kentucky.”
Rogers Scholars, along with The Center’s other youth programs, are provided tuition-free. Lodging and food are provided at no cost to participants. The application period for the 2023 Rogers Scholars Program will run from October 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023.
Rogers Explorers
Various other students graduated from the Rogers Explorers Program:
Meece Middle School
- Sophie Barnes, daughter of Kelly and Levi Barnes, of Somerset.
- Lily King, daughter of Nelson and Millie Weaver, of Nancy.
- Haley Combs, daughter of Amanda Brooks, of Somerset.
- Emry Ann Pyles, daughter of Bo and Renee Pyles, of Somerset.
- Eli Eastham, son of Dale and Tiffany Keith and Samual and Michelle Eastham, of Somerset.
- Ian Muse, son of W. Lynn and Allison Muse, of Somerset.
- Kamryn Cooper, daughter of Andrew and Karissa Cooper, of Somerset.
- Olivia Bowers, daughter of Tonya Bowers and Tommy Yates, of Somerset.
- Claire Thompson, daughter of Dan and Jill Thompson, of Somerset.
- Cate Yeast, daughter of Tara Horn and Dan Yeast, of Nancy.
Northern Middle School
- Taylor Vaught, daughter of Shannon and Stacie Vaught, of Somerset.
- Henry Wang, son of Dr. Willie and Katherine Wang, of Somerset.
- Chloe Carroll, daughter of Ceclia and Will Carroll, of Somerset.
- Elise Gillum, daughter of John and Julie Gillum, of Somerset.
- Ella Robinson, daughter of Kimberly and Alan Robinson, of Somerset.
- Payton Venters, daughter of Kelly and Joseph Venters, of Somerset.
- Ava Martin, daughter of Shawn and Amanda Martin, of Somerset.
- Jasper Tingle, daughter of David and Misty Tingle, of Somerset.
- Kaden Kissinger and Kaylee Kissinger, children of Keith and Heather Kissinger, of Somerset.
- Owen Lewis, son of Scott Lewis and Sarah Bozeman, of Somerset.
- BrynLee Dugger, daughter of Julena Dugger and Brandon Dugger, of Somerset.
- Ava Lawson, daughter of Michael and Marsha Lawson, of Somerset.
- Noah Mullins, son of Drs. David and Cynthia Mullins, of Somerset.
- Anna Ross, daughter of Mark and Talara Ross, of Somerset.
Science Hill Independent School
- Aiden Colyer, son of Marty and Frankia Colyer, of Somerset.
Somerset Christian School
- Kyler Johnson, son of Doug and Kelly Lynn Johnson, of Somerset.
Southern Middle School
- Claire Beth Peterson, daughter of Michael and Julie Peterson, of Nancy.
- Riley Vanover, son of Marcus and Krista Vanover, of Somerset.
- Hetvi Patel, daughter of Chetana and Ketan Patel, of Somerset.
- Gracie Epperson, daughter of Daniel and Angela Epperson, of Somerset.
- Julie Patterson, daughter of Patrick and Paula Patterson, of Nancy.
- Gracie Honeycutt, daughter of Tennille and Chris Honeycutt, of Somerset.
- Rae Souder, daughter of Paula and Christopher Souder, of Tateville.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on six different college campuses: Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, University of the Cumberlands, and Union College.
The application period for the 2023 Rogers Explorers Program will run from November 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023.
Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute
Two students graduated the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute. Hayden Browning, of Pulaski County High School, is the son of Fred and Sara Browning, of Somerset. Ava Dick, of Somerset High School, is the daughter of Misty and Matt Phillips and Zack and Toni Dick, of Somerset.
The Center for Rural Development partnered with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and Eastern Kentucky University to develop the program. During the camp, ELI business teams competed in the Business Concept Challenge. Members of the winning team earned a scholarship from EKU. Dick was a member of the winning team.
Special Recognition was also given to the team whose members showcased “Entrepreneurial Spirit.” Members of the team demonstrated excellent teamwork, innovation, and respect. Browning’s group was selected for this special recognition.
ELI is a weeklong summer leadership camp for student entrepreneurs. ELI provides high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky with an in-depth look at what it takes to start their own business venture — from idea development to building a model prototype of their business concept.
The Center for Rural Development partnered with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and Eastern Kentucky University to develop the program. During the camp, ELI business teams competed in the Business Concept Challenge. Members of the winning team earned a scholarship from EKU.
The application period for ELI 2023 will be from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023.
For more information about The Center’s youth programs, contact Amy Ellis at The Center at aellis@centertech.com or call 606-677-6000. To apply for any of The Center’s youth programs, visit centeryouthprograms.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.