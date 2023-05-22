Welcome to your future, Southwestern High School Class of 2023.
Hundreds of young men and women got their diplomas, turned their tassels, and took to the floor of the SWHS gym for what is likely to be the last time.
SWHS's Class of 2023 graduated Friday night, with family and friends cheering them on.
This year’s class had 12 graduating with High Distinction, 44 graduating with Distinction and 78 graduating with Advanced Diplomas.
Of those who are college-bound, SWHS grads accepted $4.25 million worth of scholarships.
Nine graduates have committed to serve in various branches of the military.
But it wasn’t an easy path for graduates to get where they were. As National Honor Society President Abigail Watters reminded her fellow classmates, they had some unique challenges along the way. That includes fighting to continue their education despite the COVID pandemic.
“We endured school closures and times of so much uncertainty,” Watters said. “We were informed it was an early Spring Break. However, it turned into a three-year ongoing battle. We were forced to adapt to virtual learning, and as sophomores we were told to stay six feet away and to wear a mask at all times.
“… But now as seniors, we are able to enjoy good things, such as powderpuff football, Friday night lights and pep rallies, staff vs. student softball games, field trips, and even riding a ferris wheel in Florida.”
The class of 2023, she said, proved that resilience is their forte.
“May you continue to be resilient, courageous, and steadfast in all of your pursuits,” Watters said.
She also paid respect to the parents and guardians who raised her and her classmates, saying,
“They worked tirelessly to provide for us, putting their own needs and desires on hold so that we may have a better life.”
The graduation ceremony began with a moment of silence for GaryWayne Vickery-Chitwood, who passed away last year in a house fire at the age of 16.
Highlights of the ceremony included SWHS Principal Mark Flynn thanking family and friends for being a part of the success of the graduates, as well as honoring the faculty and staff.
“Students were very fortunate to have these hard-working, caring and dedicated professionals to help you get to this special day,” he said.
Senior members of the SWHS choir sang “My Old Kentucky Home.”
