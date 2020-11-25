Recently, more than once, I have heard the phrase, "teachers are afraid…" in context of the coronavirus and virtual learning. Now I love to pass-the-buck as much as anyone does. I still blame the Spanish teacher for not clearing the timer on the microwave in the teacher's lounge when it is usually me.
However, "teachers are afraid" seems to belittle a situation as well as imply an unjustified weakness and selfishness in teachers. It is like saying, "It's not that bad, but the teachers are still afraid, so we can't go back to school."
Well, ignorance is a blissful thing. To think this means one does not have to deal with the whole truth. Teachers are certainly afraid. Carlos Ruiz once said, "To be afraid is a sign of common sense. Only complete idiots are not afraid of anything."
However, from what I have seen, most educators are not afraid for themselves. I know several who are extremely worried about immediate family members and exposing them, like any individual that deals with the public today. Several teachers have husbands, mothers, or others family members that have cancer or some other debilitating illness that could prove fatal if exposed to Covid-19. I think being afraid in this context is justified. However, to use it as a source of blame seems tactless.
Even beyond that, we (teachers) know there is no way to realistically regulate hundreds of children to keep a safe distance and keep their masks on. Adults can't even pull this off, how can we expect children to? There is also a logical fear for the safety of the children and their families. Regardless of our attempts to be safe, classrooms, restrooms, and time between classes are going to involve helpless interaction with hundreds of kids. Think about this: The other day a student was sitting in class. He had his mask on. He pulled it down to sneeze. This actually happened. But he's a kid. Realistically, many thing like this are going to happen.
However, even beyond that, our prudent board is making their decisions based on state recommendations, not the reasonable fear of a few teachers.
So when you hear, "Teachers are afraid," remember that is not the real reason we are virtual when the virus is worse than it has ever been. The reason - the real reason we are not back to in-person sessions is state recommendations and mandates.
Teachers want to come back to school safely. Teaching virtual is hard and not as satisfying for both students or teachers. In that regard, we are tutoring in small groups, teaching one on one, constantly communicating via phone or email and learning endless new ways to hopefully make a difference. Personally, I respond to emails regarding assignments as late as 11:00, usually standing in front of the fridge in my Batman pajamas.
I think, on so many fronts, we are all doing our best. As such, I refuse to take the blame for students not completely coming back to in-person classes.
BRIAN THEODORE is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.