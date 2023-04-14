The Harvard Study of Adult Development has found that having a close positive relationship with a sibling during your early 20s is the best indicator of psychological well-being later in life. This relationship was more significant than closeness to parents, divorces, marriages, or career success. Unfortunately most sibling relationship are marred by jealousy, competition, and rivalry.
One of the sibling relationships most in the public eye these days is the one between Prince Harry and his brother, William Prince of Wales. In his autobiography Harry enumerates his many complaints against the Royal Family in general and his brother William in particular. Among the host of indignities Harry was forced to suffer is his claim that William physically attacked him. As someone who has had an older brother, I find Harry’s claims completely credible. In fact, I would have been surprised if William had not assaulted Harry. Sibling rivalry is tough enough, but imagine how it would be if your arch-rival is someone who is literally going to be crowned king.
In a recent British study 31% of youngsters reported being subjected to physical aggression by their siblings. Males were more often bullies and females and children with older brothers were most often attacked. Firstborns were likely to be perpetrators.
Unfortunately, enmity between siblings is all but inevitable. In 1941 psychiatrist David Levy coined the term “sibling rivalry”, writing that “the aggressive response [of a sibling] to a new baby is so typical, that it is safe to say it is a common feature of family life.” Comedian Tim Allen put it more succinctly saying that the cause of sibling rivalry is “Having more than one kid.”
Sibling rivalry is featured throughout the Old Testament in stories such as Cain and Abel, Jacob and Esau, and Joseph and his brothers. Many of these stories also feature parental favoritism, which is a major factor in sibling rivalry.
Sibling conflict is also seen in works of literature ranging from Shakespeare’s King Lear to Katherine Paterson’s “Jacob, I have Loved.” It can be seen in sports with the Manning Brothers in football and the Williams Sisters in tennis, in media with competing columnists Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren, in the movies with actresses Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine, and in television shows such as Everybody Loves Raymond and Frazier.
In the 1960s the Smothers Brothers made sibling rivalry a key feature of their act. At some point in every performance Tommy Smothers would deliver his signature line, “Mom always liked you best!” They even named their compilation album Sibling Revelry.
A 2001 study found that the most intense rivalry occurs from 10 to 15 years of age, although it appears to be a lifelong phenomenon. A 2021 British survey found that more than half of all adults felt like they were still in competition with their siblings. Children who are close in age engage in the most intense rivalries. Sibling conflict is generally chronic in nature with frequent flare-ups. Verbal arguments can easily evolve into long-term grudges that may be just as destructive as physical altercations.
Sibling rivalry may, however, serve an important developmental purpose. It may encourage siblings to differentiate themselves so as to not be in direct competition. Siblings may choose different areas in which to excel or compete. Younger siblings often develop their own competencies, which allow them to occupy unique niches in the family constellation, increasing their ability to access family resources.
Roger Cross and Ed Stewart, authors of “How We Make Our Kids Angry,” discusses a number of reasons for parental favoritism, which often fuels sibling rivalry. These include rejecting a child for exhibiting undesirable traits, such as being manipulative or exceptionally negative. Parents may openly express a preference for an easygoing, positive, and happy child.
Appearances may also lead to favoritism. There may be a preference for physically attractive children or to ones who resemble a parent. Occasionally the parents’ emotional needs may result in favoritism. Parents may use the child to compensate for something missing in their own lives. This is seen as being especially destructive and inappropriate.
Typically parental favoritism manifests itself through the unfair distribution of family emotional resources such as attention, approval, and affection, as well as material resources, such as physical possessions, time, and space. In the Harry Potter books, for example, Harry’s favored cousin Dudley was given two bedrooms, while Harry was only allowed to sleep in the cupboard under the stairs.
Parents verbally engage with favored children more frequently using affectionate names, while unfavored children may be addressed in critical or insulting terms. Unfavored children receive more disapproval and parents express lower expectations for them. Favored children are also routinely given more expensive gifts.
The consequences of favoritism are always destructive. It can make the less-favored child angry and aggressive and can also result in depression or having a desperate need to please others. In a 2021 survey, 40% of adults reported that their parents had a favorite child and this percentage is even higher among secondary school students. Individuals who grew up in families with favorites are more than twice as likely to report feelings of loneliness during their childhoods. Research also shows that simply having a favorite child in the family decreases the overall closeness among siblings.
Comparing children is an especially destructive aspect of parental favoritism. Parental comparisons of physical attractiveness, social competence, and athletic achievement produce significantly more jealousy than sibling-initiated comparisons.
Some strategies that experts recommend to reduce sibling rivalry include: preparing children for the birth of a sibling; avoiding making direct comparisons; arranging family activities together; providing each child individual time, attention, and a space of their own; being scrupulously fair, and teaching children how to request attention.
My brother was six years older than me, so mostly I just got pushed around as a child and my parents found both of us annoying. It was sort of like when humorist Erma Bombeck wrote, “My sister and I never engaged in sibling rivalry. Our parents weren’t that crazy about either one of us.”
Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D., teaches psychology at Ivy Tech Community College and lives in Jeffersonville.
