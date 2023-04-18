The week in metro Louisville oozed with criminal nuances. The deaths of the victims of a mass shooting outside the Old National Bank only set the tone for the week. Shootings and deaths also marked every other day.
Three JCPS high school students recover from eating “laced” gummy bears while two Indiana middle school students are arrested after an investigation of threats at two different Greater Clark schools. Fatal automobile accidents, drug crimes, and theft round out the week.
Conversations around the water cooler searched for common threads in the year’s 145 mass shootings. Others concocted possible solutions to the violence. One exasperated voice summarized, “It really doesn’t matter. Nothing would do any good any way.”
There may be more truth to that last statement than meets the eye. An article crossed my desk this week and the title caught my eye. The opinion was written about 18 months ago and published in the Harvard Law Record. Ralph Nader — yes, THAT Ralph Nader — authored the piece and titled it “The Land of the Lawless.”
Nader begins the article recounting a lunch he had with the head of the IRS in the late 1970s. Their conversation wandered to “the section on insurance in the tax code that is so complex that fewer people understand it than understand Einstein’s theory of relativity.” The IRS leader agreed so Nader followed with “How can it be enforced?” The reply was straightforward: It cannot.
The article’s point was clear. Although we are told that America has a rule of law and that no one is above the law, lawlessness is an overwhelming fact of American life. As laws have become more complex and pervasive, those with enough power can find ways around laws through inconsistencies, ambiguities, and unequal application.
Let’s take a costly but common example. In America’s health care industry, about 10% of what the country spends is wasted because of computerized billing fraud and abuse. Applying it to the past year, the loss due to fraud would be about $350 billion. Agencies recover less than $3 billion because in a crowded room the criminal finds it far too easy to hide.
In addition to Nader’s arguments, there is a growing population of Americans who will act regardless of the laws. There is no strong deterrent, and they no longer care. From most observations, this week’s mass shooting fits this description. The shooter live-streamed the distinctively suicidal attack on social media.
Ben Bayer, on the New Ideal website says the specter of lawlessness is darker than you might think. He writes, “The arbitrariness of the laws that officials are asked to enforce is itself a source of the lawlessness in contemporary America. ”All the while, our lawmakers add confusing verbiage to new laws while pointing fingers at opposing party members for stone-walling progress.
Joe Firestone, on the New Economic Perspectives website, summarized, “Instead of a constitutional democracy living under the law, we have a gangster government that fails to enforce the law, but instead prosecutes whistle-blowers who make violations public.”
Although the voices at the watercooler could not find a common thread among all of the lawlessness, the theologian has a reasoned response. We are all sinners living in a persuasively sinful world.
Following the significant religious festival of the Passover (which touches both Islam and Christianity), Jewish faithful count a period of seven weeks until their next celebration. The upcoming feast remembers the giving of the Ten Commandments and Law to Moses atop Mt. Sinai.
Radio personality Dennis Prager observes that humanity is rarely concerned with behavior. Though many societies are preoccupied with arts or finances or intelligence, concern with morality — how people treat other people — has been rare. With one exception.
Prager points out that the Ten Commandments are preoccupied with goodness. Together the commands present a compelling plan for an individual’s better life and society’s better world. Prager states “If people lived by these commandments, little else would be needed to make a world in which armies spent their time playing football.”
The world in which we live is filled with evil and moral confusion. We have tried to improve our circumstances through additional laws, stronger government interventions, and more progressive and tolerant education. Don’t misunderstand my point. None of those items are wrong or bad. They only touch the symptoms and not the problem.
Prager summarizes “Any moral system that is detached from God, no matter how noble and sincerely held, will likewise fail.”
Over the next several weeks we will spend time considering each of the Ten Commandments. While you may know what each of the commands dictate, we will try to consider their implications and applications for a diverse society that is not all that religious. I am confident that you will be impressed by the conclusions.
James Madison wrote “We have staked the whole future of our new nation, not upon the power of government; far from it. We have staked the future of all our political constitutions upon the capacity of each of ourselves to govern ourselves according to the moral principles of the Ten Commandments.”
Will Rogers observed “The minute a thing is long and complicated, it confuses. Whoever wrote the Ten Commandments made ‘em short. They may not always be kept, but they are understood.”
Noah Webster commented “The duties of men are summarily comprised in the Ten Commandments, consisting of two tables; one comprehending the duties which we owe immediately to God — the other, the duties we owe to our fellow men.” Humorist columnist Earl Wilson quipped “Somebody figured it out — we have 35 million laws trying to enforce the Ten Commandments.”
It will be easier to talk about 10 laws than 35 million.
Tom May is a freelance writer who has held paid and voluntary ministry positions at several churches in the tri-state area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.