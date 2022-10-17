Kentucky hosts the prestigious Derby the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs. The mile-and-a-quarter race featuring the fastest 3-year-old thoroughbred horses in the world is called “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.”
And winning jockeys are the rock stars of the first leg of the coveted Triple Crown.
Nearly every March since 1973, Alaska has sponsored a comparable competition — the Iditarod, christened “The Last Great Race.”
It’s the largest sporting event in the 49th state. About 50 mushers and their dogsled-powered team face not only their competitors, but also the daunting and dangerous natural elements in their one-thousand-mile race from Anchorage to Nome. It can take anywhere from eight-to-10 grueling days to reach the finish line.
Like jockeys, winning mushers are glorified celebrities.
The current record of 8 days, 3 hours, 40 minutes and 13 seconds was set in 2017 by Mitch Seavey, who also became the oldest person to win at age 57. He broke his son’s 2016 record by over 7 hours. The four generations of racing Seaveys are considered “Mushing Royalty” based on the number of Iditarods that they’ve won.
Now the family runs a training kennel in Seward, where tourists, like me and my traveling companions, can take the Iditaride Dog Sled Tour and learn more about this adventurous (and risky) sport. Plus play with the puppies.
Only hearty Siberian Huskies or Alaskan Malamutes are trained for the Iditarod. Other breeds, like European poodles allowed in 1988, can’t handle the extreme conditions which include sub-zero temperatures, gale-force winds, blizzards that create whiteouts, rugged terrain and melting rivers that must be crossed.
Huskies and Malamutes are well-suited for these perilous circumstances. During Gold Rush times they delivered supplies, equipment and mail to isolated areas. Their heroic role in the 1925 Great Race of Mercy is also legendary.
Twenty mushers and 100 dogs relayed a diphtheria vaccine 674 miles to treat a deadly outbreak in Nome. You might recall one lead dog, named Balto, who gets credit for the delivery, although Togo and his owner, Leonhard Seppala, did the lion’s share, covering the longest and most hazardous distance of 264 miles.
For the Iditarod, the dogs work in teams of 12 to 16 with one designated dog leading the tow-line, but only five have to be in-harness to finish the race. They pull the sled which can weigh up to 500 pounds, covering about 100 miles a day at speeds between 10 to 14 mph.
The sled itself might weigh 100 pounds. and each musher carries a minimum of survival items like food, a sleeping bag, axe, snowshoes for themselves and eight booties for each of the dogs. There’s also: straw for bedding, spare parts and tools for repairs, cooking items, a flashlight, insulated gloves, extra layers of clothes and matches in a waterproof bag, a hat, sunglasses and a toothbrush.
Remember, there’s no Wal-mart or Lowe’s on the trail, so they must carry all of this with them and pick up replacement supplies at checkpoints.
Each musher also has a safety locator in case of an emergency. It’s necessary to pack a pistol, too, in case they encounter a bad-tempered moose which decides to charge at the dogs.
Although teams are required to take one 24-hour break and two 8-hour rest stops during the race, sleep deprivation is still a concern. So is hypothermia, frostbite, sunburn and dehydration. There are no cupholders on the sled and drinks would be hard to handle anyway with Bigfoot-sized mitts on your hands.
With all the exertion involved, both dogs and humans need to replenish the calories they expend. The dogs are fed kibble soaked in hot water to keep them energized and hydrated, while the mushers fix soups and pasta for themselves to stay strong.
Still, dogs and mushers feel the strain.
“The Anchorage Daily News” quotes one of this year’s finishers saying, “Every part of my body is hurting.”
Vets are required to check the dogs before and after the race and to monitor their health at checkpoints. The musher is immediately disqualified if there is any sign of mistreatment.
While there have been allegations of abuse on the trail and at certain kennels, the Seavey family motto is: “Take care of your dogs and they’ll take care of you.”
After Mitch Seavey crossed the finish line first in 2017, he greeted each dog on his team by name and offered them a frozen treat, calling them “good boys.” He complimented them on going farther and faster than ever before.
For Mitch’s efforts, he won $75,000 and a new pickup.
The 51st anniversary of the Last Great Race is set for March 4, 2023 for anyone who can pay the $4,000 entry fee. Spectators can enjoy related festivities surrounding the race, like snow sculptures, banquets and even the Running of the Reindeer — racing down Fourth Avenue along with live reindeer.
I don’t think you’ll ever see that at the Derby. But it sounds safer to me to Run for the Roses on a regular track than race a reindeer down the street.
