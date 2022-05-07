Owning a race horse doesn’t have to be a huge investment. Sometimes you can own just part of one.
Local CPA Angi Brown owns a stake in six different racehorses. Not enough, to hear her tell it, to even put together a whole horse.
“(W)hen I say ownership stake, it’s small. This is really just for fun and nothing else,” she said. “I own the equivalent of an eyeball and that’s it. But that doesn’t stop me from calling them ‘my’ horses.”
Sadly, Brown was looking forward to one of them racing in today’s Kentucky Derby, which will run at 6:57 p.m., the main event of a day full of horse racing action. Forbidden Kingdom had enough points to participate in this year’s Derby and was set to run; however, he was pulled a few weeks ago, due to a health issue with the horse’s epiglottis — the flap protecting the windpipe from food and drink.
At least Brown has experienced one of her horses in the Derby before. Her first, Authentic, made it to the “Run for the Roses” in 2020 — and won.
“When Authentic won, I screamed so much I couldn’t talk the next day,” said Brown, who noted that a friend from Somerset, Elizabeth Burton, also owns part of Authentic.
The 148th running of the first leg of the famed Triple Crown will air on NBC, and Brown will be among those glued to the screen.
“We always watch from home,” said Brown of her and her family. “After we moved back to the Somerset area, we started hosting the annual Derby party and our friends from Shelbyville and Frankfort come visit us for the day, as well as several local friends. The first race of the day goes off around 11 a.m. with races approximately every 30 minutes throughout the day, leading up to the Derby race at about 6:15 pm. We make a whole day of it. It’s no Barnstable Brown, but it sure is fun.”
Brown’s love for the Kentucky Derby took off, appropriately enough, because of her love for her husband, Jeremy.
“This all started around 2006,” said Brown, an alum of Southwestern High School and Nancy area resident. “When my husband and I first married, we lived in Shelbyville, just outside of Louisville. The atmosphere in that area during the couple of weeks leading up to Derby is palpable. There’s an excitement, an electric energy, everywhere you go. It’s hard to describe. There’s a constant schedule of events —Thunder Over Louisville, the steamboat race, the Pegasus Parade, the Oaks. All leading up to ‘the most exciting two minutes in sports.’ Even the local childcare facilities got amped up on Derby week. They have Derby hat decorating, stick horse races, jockey silk coloring, all sorts of things.
“We had some good friends in the area and it became a tradition for us to all spend the whole Derby Day together every year,” she added.
That’s how Brown and her family got caught up in the Derby, but it wouldn’t be until the summer of 2019 that Brown actually started putting her money straight where the horse’s mouth is, so to speak.
“(M)y husband Jeremy wasn’t sure what to get me for my birthday and I half-jokingly said, ‘I’d love to buy an ownership stake in this horse named Authentic,’” she said. “So he got that for me for my birthday. I had no clue at the time that (the horse) would end up going to the Derby. After that, I bought ownership shares in a few horses on my own.”
Shares are offered through a company called My Racehorse (myracehorse.com), Brown explained; prices vary for each horse based on factors such as their lineage. For example, as Forbidden Kingdom’s sire is American Pharaoh, a Triple Crown winner, his cost was higher than other horses might have been, she noted.
The experience of owning shares in horses has served to add a level of interactive fun to the Derby that only heightens of her love of Kentucky’s day in the national spotlight.
“I wouldn’t say that it’s made me more interested, because I’m already obsessed with (the Derby), but it certainly makes the race more exciting,” she said. “There’s something about knowing that that’s ‘your’ horse out there that really amplifies the level of excitement.”
The only thing that could make it better? Winning money on her horse — and lots of it.
“Dream purchase If I ever win big, I’ll be on plane to Europe the next day,” said Brown, “and you won’t see me again for a couple months.”
