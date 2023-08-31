When I was growing up, I didn’t want to be a cowboy, superhero or anything like that. I wanted to be a scientist. When it came to a speciality, I first wanted to study dinosaurs. Then I wanted to study sharks. Next, I wanted to build cool gadgets like that guy in the James Bond movies, Q, handed out to the title hero.
Unfortunately, there was a problem. I was terrible at math and I’m still terrible at math. I can handle basics like adding and subtracting, multiplication and division, but don’t ask me to go beyond the basics. Algebra? Forget it. I still don’t understand how the heck you’re supposed to use algebra. I have to credit my dad, an engineer who could do complex equations in his head, for somehow getting me through high school.
I recently read a story about how American students are not doing so well at math. Now, I can’t help questioning these studies because I learned a secret when I took a stab at a teaching career. We were going through mandated testing at the high school where I was trying to teach students the basics of English composition. Testing was a source of frustration for all of us, but we had to do it.
Well, one of the veteran teachers took me aside one day and told me why the rest of the world does so much better than American students when it comes to standardized testing. American schools test every student, but schools in other countries test only the best students. Naturally, those star students turn in stellar results.
Now, I will admit that calculators and other aids have contributed to this American lack of math aptitude. Today our cellphones come equipped with calculators and programs you can access on the internet will do taxes for you. I suspect even more routine math work will be turned over to artificial intelligence, or AI, as the years progress.
I can remember when the question about whether children should be allowed to take calculators to school was a controversy. Heck, I remember the very first calculator commercial. That commercial kicked off with a businessman on an airliner. He’s chewing on a pencil and trying to work out a math problem. Suddenly, he realizes that other passengers are using calculators. These novel devices were about the size of a small brick and they weren’t in stores yet. You had to call a special number if you wanted to order one.
Dad got a calculator, but I still had to learn math the old way and memorize multiplication tables and grind through pages of equations. Today, I still turn to a calculator if I want to do a math equation with any degree of accuracy.
Alas, I couldn’t turn to a calculator when I was studying to be a teacher. Teacher candidates had to pass what’s called the Praxis Test, and algebra was part of it. I could breeze through sections calling for essays, but the algebra requirement forced me to take the test more than once. It was frustrating. That’s when I learned that struggling with math doesn’t mean you are not intelligent. It could mean that your mind doesn’t work 100 percent when math is involved.
A fellow student teacher was struggling with the Praxis test, too, but for a different reason. He was studying to be a science teacher and he had a banking background. Algebra didn’t challenge him at all, but he had trouble doing essays. Worse, these essays had to be at least a thousands words long.
Thanks to my journalism background, doing a long essay was no problem at all; in fact, a thousand words seemed short. When I later became a teacher, my students were horrified when I told them that the average college essay was eight to 10 pages long, and a short essay had four pages. Their idea of a long essay was two pages.
Learning basic math served me well enough. Sometimes I think schools should just focus on making sure students learn to add, subtract, multiply and divide. If a student shows mathematical aptitude, then introduce him or her to the higher level math such as algebra with an emphasis on applying this skill to real life.
I can’t help but wonder how well these star students would compete against the brilliant kids of other nations. There’s a good chance the educators in those countries would complain about how poorly their students perform when compared to kids in the United States.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
