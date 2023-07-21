On June 26th-30th, the Pulaski County Schools’ FFA officers and committee chairmen attended the Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Camp. While there, they had chapter time to plan for the upcoming year, officer classes to learn more about what their role on the officer team is, workshops to learn about our strengths, weaknesses, as well as our personality types, and an O and O (Organization and Operation) class to learn how executive teams are ran and how to make them run more efficiently.
During these classes and chapter times, they ultimately learned how to be better leaders and what good leadership means as well as looks like. Aside from all the learning with others from different chapters, the students were able to spend time together and do things like a ropes course to help learn that teamwork makes all the difference. They learned to lean on each other for help when needed, fly drones, and even hike to the biggest oak tree and where Abraham Lincoln was born.
With learning how to work together and be better leaders, they will be able to take this and lead their chapter.
