Drivers at the intersection of Ky. 461 and Coin Road/Pin Oak Drive in eastern Pulaski County should expect significant traffic pattern changes starting Friday, December 16.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), as part of a transformative project to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion and support economic development, crews will open the newly constructed bridge connecting Coin Road and Pin Oak Drive on Friday.
The new traffic patterns are part of the ongoing Ky. 461 improvement project, which includes the replacing of the intersection at Coin Road/Pin Oak Drive.
Motorists should be prepared for the following changes:
• Traffic traveling Coin Road/Pin Oak Drive seeking to travel to Mt. Vernon will use the Pin Oak Connector to access northbound Ky. 461.
• Motorists wanting to access southbound Ky. 461 will use the Coin Road connector.
• Southbound Ky. 461 will use the Coin Road Connector to access Coin Road/Pin Oak Drive.
• Northbound Ky. 461 traffic traveling Coin Road/Pin Oak Dr. will use the Pin Oak Drive connector.
• Motorists should exercise extreme caution and are advised to slow down, avoid distractions and obey directional signage.
The date may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
Traffic information for the District 8 counties is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
