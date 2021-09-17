Even though it is viewed as heroic, one still expects a firefighter to be prepared to enter a building on fire. Imagine seeing a policeman enter that burning building instead.
Somerset Police officers James Mayfield and Austin Garner did just that last year, during a fire that took place at the Western Hills Apartments.
At Monday’s Somerset City Council meeting, both officers were awarded the Medal of Valor for their service.
SPD Chief William Hunt explained that the medal is given to those who “do something that is not in their duties and not within their training,” risking their own lives in the process.
Hunt said witness statements showed at least six people escaped the burning building with the help of the two officers.
With the very first person they rescued, “one of the officers received a cut to his hand that required stitches later. The other received a burn to his hand while they were trying to evacuate that person,” Hunt said.
After the meeting, both officers were asked what they thought at the time of the fire. Officer Mayfield said, “There was a time it felt like the building was falling in on us, you could hear the ceiling collapsing. ... The fire was extremely hot and it was hard to breath, but we knew we had to do everything in our power to get the residents up and out of the building.
Officer Garner said, “I just wanted to get as many people as possible out of the building. I’m honored to receive this medal, but it is something any Somerset PD officer would have done. I was just doing my job.”
According to information from the SPD, the officers were the first to arrive at the apartment complex, and they immediately realized one of the buildings was fully engulfed in flames.
They also realized there was at least one resident who couldn’t get out without assistance, Hunt said.
Even after they were injured helping the first person, they returned to the building to help as many as they could.
“For example, one gentleman was stuck on the second story balcony of his apartment because he could not go back into the apartment due to the flames. They helped get a ladder to that landing and helped that gentleman get out,” Hunt told the council.
“There was another lady that said the officers had to force their way into her apartment to help her escape, and there was another gentleman that made a similar reference, that if it weren’t for them coming to him he probably couldn’t have gotten out of the building,” he said.
Hunt said he was proud of his officers. “As a department head, you’re fearful and you hate to see your people put their lives at risk, but you also understand that when you’re there you can’t just sit by and not do anything,” he said.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and council members honored the officers with a standing ovation.
Keck thanked them, as well as thanking the firefighters and Somerset-Pulaski EMS workers who helped that night as well.
“It’s always important to recognize and see the good in society,” Keck said. “Today it’s easy to allow some of the toxicity wear us down, but I think it’s important when things go well to recognize it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.