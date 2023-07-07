From rows of desk chairs to sound boards used for announcing historic games at Memorial Coliseum, University of Kentucky Surplus is home to overflow items belonging to the university.
UK Surplus, which is responsible for accepting and accounting for all excess property within the UK system, allows UK departments to checkout/in inventory at no charge.
“It’s very easy to check out items or return items,” said Barry Swanson, chief procurement officer for UK. “Departments fill out a form list of property to return items or a Surplus invoice to check out items.”
Common items available include desk chairs, standing desks, medical equipment, computers, furniture and other various office supplies.
However, Surplus acquires some very obscure items. UK Surplus has housed an egg incubator, horse drawn carriages, cars and even several barns.
“It’s amazing what comes through here. You never know what’s going to come in on any given day,” said Jeff Carmickle, purchasing and surplus assistant director for UK Surplus.
While the main goal of surplus is to provide resources to university departments, it also helps with the university’s sustainability and financial goals.
“The primary goal is to place these items back on campus for reuse,” said Swanson. “Surplus is the best possible outcome for all involved because it keeps these items out of the landfill.”
“We try to keep as much as possible,” Carmickle said. “So, if it has any value or functionality to it, we’re probably going to keep it.”
Last fiscal year, Carmickle said UK Surplus’ cost avoidance was around $1 million.
“If I can save the university money, that’s money that can go into another project somewhere,” he said.
Once all usable items have been made available to the university community for 10 business days, Surplus then works to donate, sell by auction or recycle remaining unneeded property.
University Surplus Operations has moved from its longstanding location at the Reynolds Building to Vaughan Warehouse and Office, located at 1247 Versailles Road.
