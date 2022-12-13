The University of Somerset and Campbellsville University (CU) in Somerset have merged to become the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University.
The announcement was made Tuesday morning in the Hemisphere Limited headquarters on the Fountain Square – also known as the former First and Farmers Bank building.
That building will also become the site of the Somerset Institute, with classrooms planned for the first and basement floors.
Demetrios Haseotes, CEO of Hemisphere Limited, is donating the space within the building to help the institute get underway, according to CU officials.
CU President Joseph Hopkins told the audience gathered for the announcement, “With this motion, the Somerset University merges into the efforts of Campbellsville University under the name of Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University. The University of Somerset Foundation has committed to supporting CU Somerset Institute. And the CU board of trustees has approved this action.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck told the attendees, “Somerset has discussed as a community the desire, the longing, of a four-year institution for a long, long time. Campbellsville, in many ways, met that challenge, but together we are talking about doing that in a bigger and more robust way.”
Keck said that moving forward, the entire University of Somerset would operate in conjunction with CU.
“We’re viewing this truly as a merger or a partnership. We believe that we’re stronger together. And the speed for accreditation and their history and legacy will allow so much of that vision to happen with much greater speed. I think it’s a win for the whole region and also our community.”
Keck also said that his goal is to see the institute’s campus grow into the area which had been planned for the University of Somerset – the former Cundiff Square property which is a block away from the Hemisphere building.
“That’s something that will be brought back before the City Council in time, to see if they want to hold it for this opportunity or if they want to look for new opportunities,” Keck said. “I don’t personally see a better use, still, than bringing kids downtown and having the opportunity for a robust campus. I think that vision is shared by all who are a part of this project.”
More information about the announcement will be in Wednesday’s edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.