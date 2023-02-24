Several high-profile cases had court hearings in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Thursday morning, including two murder cases and a kidnapping case.
Attorneys on both sides of the Jesse Roberts murder and burglary case said they were open to holding mediation, but Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton also asked for a trial date for the case so that the victims would have an ending date in case mediation falls through.
Judge Teresa Whitaker planned the trial for February 5, 2024 due to the complicated nature of the case and the time that might be needed to complete it.
Roberts’ defense attorneys said they might need the entire month for the trial, since at one point Dalton indicated he was looking at pursuing the death penalty.
Roberts, 35, of Eubank, is charged with Murder, first-degree Burglary, Tampering with Physical Evidence and first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
He is accused of killing 49-year-old David Naylor at his residence on Floyd Road on July 17, 2021.
A Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigation alleged that earlier in the day Roberts accused Naylor of showing up at his junkyard down the road from Naylor’s shed. Roberts told investigators that when he took Naylor home, Naylor came out of his shed with a shotgun and threatened to rob Roberts, at which point Roberts struck Naylor with a pipe.
Investigators were troubled by the story, mainly because no shotgun was found near Naylor's body. They also said video footage secured from a home between Naylor's shed and Roberts' junkyard showed a vehicle — which turned out to be Roberts' truck — making several trips back and forth over some 90 minutes in the early morning hours of July 17.
The next pretrial hearing on the matter will be May 25. In the meantime, Dalton said he would begin the process to request mediation.
While attorneys agreed that most of the evidence and discovery has been compiled in that case, the same cannot be said for another murder case.
Dalton said that the Kentucky State Police’s forensic laboratory was not finished processing evidence in the John Stacy murder case, and both he and the defense attorney agreed they were not ready to set a trial date.
Instead, Judge Whitaker set another pretrial date for June 22.
Stacy, 58, of Somerset, is accused of Murder, Attempted Murder, first-degree Burglary, first-degree Assault, Kidnapping with Serious Physical Injury and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Investigators state that in July 2022, a victim on Parrott Drive contacted Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies claiming to have been assaulted by Stacy.
Around seven hours after deputies finished interviewing that victim, a call came into Pulaski County 911 dispatch involving a shooting victim on Paradise Lake Drive. That victim, Rebecca Owens, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.
Deputies left that scene and went back to the Parrott Drive location to talk with the assault victim. They learned that John Stacy, the suspect in the assault, was also a person of interest in the death investigation.
Investigators confirmed that the two victims were acquaintances.
It is believed that Stacy’s motive was that he had items stolen from him while he was in jail serving time on another matter. Stacy may have felt the victims either knew who stole the items or weren’t telling him the truth about it.
Another case also had a new pretrial date set for June 22.
Sean O. Campbell, 48, of Science Hill is accused of kidnapping and attacking his wife. He has been charged with Kidnapping, first-degree Strangulation and first degree Persistent Felony Offender.
According to a PCSO investigation, Campbell’s wife alleged that in November 2022, Campbell forced her into his vehicle near their Science Hill home.
She then accused that he took her to a local motel where he pushed her up against a wall and placed his hands on her neck, attempting to strangle her.
All three suspects have pleaded not guilty to their charges.
Readers are reminded that charges are accusations only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
