Coming off an impressive, 31-20 win over arch-rival Pulaski County last week that gave Southwestern its fourth consecutive district championship, the Warriors -- thanks to that win over PC -- have a chance to make some history tonight in Richmond.
That's the good news. With a win this evening over a talented and athletic Madison Central squad, Jason Foley and crew can put their name forever in the record books, becoming the first ever Southwestern team to finish a regular season undefeated.
Now, for the bad news. Coming off an emotional win in a district title game over a rival like Pulaski County, could the 9-0 Warriors be primed for say, a letdown tonight?
A lot of teams could fall into that trap, but Foley says he firmly believes his team this season is way too smart and level-headed for a snare like that.
"It's always a challenge and a bit of a concern after coming off a rival game, because our kids always play with a lot of intensity and emotion in rival games," pointed out Foley.
"I think our guys understand we have a very good opponent that we are facing," Foley added. "Plus, there are playoff implications riding on this game, with home field and RPI standings."
In Madison Central, one could make the argument this could be the toughest opponent Southwestern will face in the regular season on Friday evening.
The Indians -- a Class 6 A program -- are having an outstanding year at 7-2 on the season.
However, Mike Halcomb's club took one on the chin last week at home, losing to Bryan Station by a final score of 35-7, so the Indians don't figure to be in a hospitable or forgiving mood tonight against the Warriors.
The Indians have a dynamic offense, with three players -- Brady Hensley, Brock Eads, and Hagan Harrison -- that have all rushed for at least 400 yards this season, led by Hensley with 581 yards on the ground.
Through the air, Hensley has thrown for 1,050 yards and 17 touchdowns, once again forcing the Warriors to try to contain a dual-threat quarterback, who can hurt a team with both his arm and his legs.
"My concern with Madison Central is that they have a very good 'O' and 'D' line," stated Foley.
"They also pose a very good rushing attack -- probably better than any that we have seen over the past few weeks," continued the Warrior coach. "They have size, and they have athletes. It will be a big road test for us, much like how Simon Kenton was early in the season."
For the Warriors, Southwestern will no doubt pose some problems for the Indians as well.
Senior running back Tanner Wright is coming off a huge game against PC last week, where he rushed the ball 25 times for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Christian Walden gained 106 yards on 12 attempts, while Mason Hibbard hauled in a 67-yard touchdown reception in the win over the Maroons.
Southwestern has been rolling all season long, and comes into Friday night's contest averaging 38.9 points per contest.
Only one pervious opponent has stayed within single digits of the Warriors this season, and that was Madison Southern in the season opener, a 27-19 loser to Southwestern.
The Warriors look every bit the part of a regional contender, and a win on Friday night at Madison Central would not only make some history, and give Foley and company an undefeated regular season for the first time ever, but it would solidify the Warriors as one of the top teams in Class 5 A headed into the post season.
"This is certainly a big game for our season and for our program," pointed out coach Foley. "It would be a great honor and accomplishment to be the first team in school history to have an undefeated regular season."
"These kids have worked very hard and stayed true to the process all season, that has allowed us to be in this position," he added. "A win would give us the opportunity to host games, and have a more favorable matchup in the latter rounds of the playoffs."
Kickoff for Friday night's game between the Warriors and Indians will kick off from Madison Central High School at 7:30 p.m.
