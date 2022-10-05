NORTH LAUREL (4-2) AT PULASKI CO. (6-1)
The Pulaski County Maroons have been rolling this season, except for a hiccup in a loss at Corbin a few weeks ago by three points, while North Laurel is coming into Friday night's game limping somewhat, after hitting a road bump last week called Southwestern.
Johnny Hines and the Maroons have been an offensive juggernaut all season long. Just ask South Laurel.
Quarterback Brysen Dugger -- in just over a half of football last week in London -- torched South Laurel by throwing eight touchdowns passes, hitting on 16-19 attempts, for 293 yards.
Chandler Godby meanwhile -- on his way to another All-State season -- continued his torrid pace last week at South Laurel, snagging five TD receptions, gaining 211 yards along the way.
The PC offense through seven games has scored 306 points, which ranks the Maroons second in Class 5 A, only behind undefeated Frederick Douglass, which has scored 316 points.
PC is averaging 43.7 points per game this season, and at times, has made it look very easy.
North Laurel meanwhile is known to be very physical up front, and is strong against the run game. However, to have any shot at Pulaski County on Friday night, the Jags are going to have to do something no other team has done -- slow down the PC passing attack.
Offensively, the Jaguars are led by quarterback Tucker Warren, who will run it as well as throw the football.
Warren is North's second leading rusher on the season, with 492 yards and six TD's.
Ethan Gregory is the top running back in the Jags backfield, as he has ran for 681 yards and six scores on 96 carries.
PC is 2-0 in district play, while the Jags -- after seeing their four-game win streak snapped last week at home in a 27-13 loss to Southwestern -- is 1-1 against district foes, making Friday night's contest a big game for both clubs.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from PC Field.
SOMERSET (4-3) at Danville (2-4)
On Friday night, one of the best and storied football rivalries in all of Kentucky will once again be on display, as the Somerset Briar Jumpers travel to 'Title Town' to take on arch-rival Danville.
This is a rivalry that has featured some great games between great teams, but that isn't necessarily the case in 2022.
Danville comes into Friday night's game with only a 2-4 record on the season, and is in the midst of a four-game losing slide, after beginning the season with victories over Lincoln County and Garrard County.
The Ads are limping mightily coming into the district opener for both the Ads and Jumpers, as Mark Peach's club took one on the chin last week, in falling on the road at Bullitt East by a final score of 50-7.
Somerset meanwhile isn't much better off.
Sure, the Jumpers are over the .500 mark unlike Danville at 4-3 on the year, but Somerset is coming off of last week's disappointing, 30-13 homecoming loss to Hazard.
In that game, the Jumpers offense looked anemic at times, as Somerset managed less than 200 yards of total offense in an ugly loss.
Quarterback Kris Hughes completed less than 50 percent of his passes in the loss last Friday night to the Bulldogs, hitting on 9-20 attempts for 83 yards and an interception.
The SHS quarterback led the Jumpers in rushing last week, with 49 yards on the ground on eight carries, while junior running back Guy Bailey added 47 yards on 13 carries.
Somerset will obviously need more tonight to upend the Admirals when the Jumpers have the football.
Despite the 2-4 record, Danville has weapons to throw at opponents.
Demauriah Brown leads the Ads on the year in rushing, as he is averaging well over 100 yards per game on the ground.
Brown -- who also plays quarterback at times -- leads the Admirals with 704 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns.
The Admirals are looking to snap that four-game losing skid, while Somerset will be trying to come back from last week's disappointing loss to Hazard.
Anytime these two familiar foes meet on the gridiron is a big game, but this year it's arguably even bigger. It's the district opener for both teams, and both need a win in the worst way, especially coming out of last week.
The Somerset--Danville game will kick off from Admiral Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
