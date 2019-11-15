Warriors looking for revenge

On October 11th, the Whitley County Colonels came into the Reservation and handed Southwestern their first shutout at home since the 2010 season.
The Southwestern Warriors will get an opportunity to avenge that 14-0 loss to the Colonels this evening, as the two ball clubs will face off in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5A State Playoffs. Not only does Southwestern get the chance to get even with the Colonels tonight, but they have the chance to bring home the program's ninth district championship.
Jason Foley's Warriors have been a totally different team since that 14-point loss to the Colonels last month. In fact, Southwestern (6-5) hasn't lost a ballgame since being shutout by Whitley County at the Reservation in mid-October.
After falling to the Colonels, the Warriors are on a four-game winning streak and above .500 for the first time all season. Southwestern picked up three regular-season wins over South Laurel, Pulaski County, and Madison Central before defeating Pulaski County again in last week's opening round of the postseason.
Foley has been preaching about trusting the process all-year long. That has paid off, as the Warriors are in contention for a district title after starting the season with a 2-5 record.
"I'm very happy about the way our team has been playing as of late," began Foley. "We have won four games in a row and three out of four of those on the road, and that included a must-win at South Laurel and two wins at Pulaski, which isn't easy to do. I'm very proud of our players and coaching staff in staying the course. As a staff, we have told our kids from day one, that it would be a process to get where we wanted to be, but to trust in the process and the results would come. Early in the year, we were hit hard with injuries, but after getting some key contributors back, we have been able to gain a lot of momentum and depth that we were missing -- the team is really peaking at just the right time."
The Colonels (8-3) have been playing some good football of their own, as they head into tonight's contest on six-game winning streak. Whitley County outlasted North Laurel by a lone point, 21-20, last week to advance in postseason play.
Southwestern is using the regular-season matchup versus the Colonels to prepare for tonight's second round game, according to the first-year Warrior football coach.
"Whitley County is a very sound and fundamental football team, stated Foley. "Playing Whitley County early in the season certainly has allowed us to have familiarity with one another. We learned a lot in that game about ourselves and about Whitley county, as well. The hope is to prepare and find ways to utilize our strengths to make more plays than they do. We know it'll be another tough road test, but we are looking forward to going over there and competing for a district championship."
Whitley County struck first in the inaugural meeting against Southwestern, going ahead, 7-0, on an eight-yard run from quarterback Seth Mills in the second quarter. The Colonels would go into the halftime break with a seven-point lead over the Warriors.
After a scoreless third period, the Colonels jumped ahead by a 14-0 margin on a one-yard run run from Zach Saylor with 7:27 left in the ballgame. Those two touchdowns would be more than enough for Whitley County, who left the Reservation with the district victory over the Warriors.
Southwestern's offense was kept out of the end zone on the night, but they have played much better since being shut out by the Colonels over a month ago. In their last four ball games, the Warriors are averaging 26.75 points per game after averaging just 13.86 points per game through their first seven games of the year.
The three-headed running back monster of Chase Doan, Tanner Wright, and Austin Barnes have played a big role in Southwestern's offensive Renaissance. Doan leads the way with 726 yards and eight touchdowns on 150 carries, while Wright has 65 rushes for 524 yards and five touchdowns and Barnes has chimed in with 502 yards and six scores on 77 attempts.
Not to be outdone by the offense, the Southwestern defense has picked things up as well, as they have held teams to single digits in their last three games. The Warriors held Pulaski County to seven points in each of their matchups and allowed six points to Madison Central.
Southwestern will have to make the trek to Williamsburg to face the Colonels, but that is more than alright with the Warriors, who have tallied five of their six wins this season on the road. Other than 22-7 hiccup at Knox Central, the "Road Warriors" have played well on the road, going 5-1 in their six away contests.
Whitley County and Southwestern have met 13 times since their inaugural meeting in 1993. The Warriors lead the overall series by a lone game, as they have won seven of the 13 meetings in the series.
These two teams seem to find one another in the postseason, as this will be their fifth playoff matchup since 2010. Southwestern has won three of the four playoff meetings heading into this evening's game in Williamsburg.
With a win over Whitley County this evening, Southwestern can earn the school's ninth district championship. The Warriors have won the district in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2011, 2014, 2016, and 2017.
Kickoff for tonight's playoff game between the Warriors and the Colonels is set for 7:30 p.m. at Whitley County High School. The winner will advance to the regional championship round, where they will be matched up based on RPI rankings.
