The Southwestern Warriors will be looking for a 2-0 start to the 2022 high school football season on Friday night, as the West Jessamine Colts and their dynamic quarterback Jacob Jones invade The Reservation.
For the Warriors, tonight will not only be the home opener for Jason Foley and company, but it will also be Southwestern's first game on its new turf field, which was installed over the summer.
The Warriors come into Friday's game 1-0 on the season, thanks to last week's come from behind, 27-19 win over Madison Southern.
The '22 season got off to about as rough of a start as a football team could have, thanks to Madison Southern racing out to a 19-0 lead over the Warriors in that contest in the first half.
Thanks to four rushing touchdowns and 133 yards on the ground from senior running back Tanner Wright, Southwestern was able to overcome that early onslaught by the Eagles, scoring 27 unanswered points, snatching victory from what seemingly looked like an opening-season loss.
"It was a great come from behind win for us," stated Southwestern head coach Jason Foley earlier this week. "We got off to a real sluggish start, and things weren't going our way in the first half. We could never get in a rhythm offensively."
"However, I was very proud of our resiliency our guys showed," Foley added. "We were able to get in our flow in the second half, scoring 27 consecutive points to pull off the win. We never gave up, and we battled until the final buzzer."
A slow start is something Southwestern can absolutely not have on Friday night against West Jessamine.
The Colts and their dynamic quarterback Jacob Jones hit the ground running -- literally -- last week, in a 43-36 shootout win over Bourbon County.
The West Jessamine quarterback rushed the ball 21 times for a mind-boggling, 342 yards and a touchdown, and oh by the way, he threw for five more touchdowns as well.
West Jessamine is a dangerous team, especially offensively, and no one knows that better than Foley.
In Jones, the Southwestern coach is keenly aware his defensive unit is going to be going up against one of the top football players in all of Kentucky on Friday night.
"West Jessamine is coming into this game on a high," pointed out Foley. "They had a big, high-scoring win over Bourbon County last week."
"It will be a big challenge for our team, as they have a great offensive attack," continued the Southwestern head coach. "They have one of the best players in the state at quarterback in Jacob Jones. He is a true dual threat, who accounted for six touchdowns and over 500 yards of offense in game one. He can score at anytime, and he really puts defenses on their heels at times."
Kickoff for the West Jessamine at Southwestern game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Wayne County at Pulaski County
Much like the Warriors, the Pulaski County Maroons got off to a sluggish start in their season opener last week, and just like the Warriors, Johnny Hines and crew exploded after getting down by multiple scores at Belfry, roaring back to knock off the defending Class AAA champion Pirates up in the mountains by a final score of 34-21.
In that contest last Friday, PC trailed at Belfry early in the second quarter by a 14-0 margin, but the Maroons finally got on track offensively, scoring 34 unanswered points to nail down the victory.
And, it was a total team effort.
Pulaski County got touchdowns from five different players, getting the job done on both sides of the ball, as well as on special teams.
Quarterback Brycen Dugger was 16-24 through the air for 221 yards passing, throwing a scoring toss to Chandler Godby, who hauled in eight receptions in the win for 102 yards.
Dugger also scored on a TD run, while running back Cody Nichols led the Maroons ground attack, with 79 yards rushing on 16 carries and a score.
Harris Denmeyer also scored on a 30-yard TD pass from Dugger, and Jericho Dixon blocked a punt, and returned it four yards for another Pulaski County touchdown.
Wayne County meanwhile also comes into Friday night's game with a 1-0 record, having defeated Clinton County last week by a score of 43-14.
In that game, the Cardinals had four players rush for at least 30 yards, led by Kaden Sullivan's 52 yards rushing on seven carries.
Quarterback Antajuan Dumphord threw for 141 yards and two TD's, and senior wide receiver Wesley Cares led the Cards with 86 yards and a touchdown.
Friday night's game will be Pulaski County's first ever game on its new turf field as well, and the game will mark the first time the Maroons and Cards have played since the 2019 season -- a game won at Wayne County by the Maroons by a final count of 35-27.
Pulaski County leads the all-time series with Wayne County by a margin of 8-4.
Kickoff for Friday night's game from PC Field is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
Somerset at Russell County
Fresh off a 28-14 win over Garrard County in last week's Death Valley at Lincoln County High School, the Somerset Briar Jumpers will go on the road once again on Friday night to face a 1-0 Russell County team.
While Somerset was knocking off the Golden Lions last Friday evening, former Somerset assistant coach, Lucas 'Frog' Ford, was off to a successful debut as the Lakers new head football coach, holding back Adair County by a final score of 27-14.
In that game, Russell County's Owen Loy threw for 160 yards and a touchdown, while Mayes Gosser paced the Lakers with six catches for 94 yards.
Running back Antonio Noyola led the Laker ground attack with 53 yards rushing and a score, but maybe a concern for coach Ford and company is the fact that Russell County gave up 189 yards on the ground to Adair County.
That doesn't necessarily bode well for a team that is getting ready to face Somerset's rushing attack, led by junior running back Guy Bailey.
Bailey had a big night last week in the win over Garrard County, leading the Briar Jumpers with 133 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, quarterback Josh Bruner completed 8-15 passes for 118 yards and a TD, while throwing an interception.
This is a big game for Robbie Lucas and the Briar Jumpers come Friday night in Russell Springs. Awaiting Somerset next week in the Jumpers home opener is a visit from the defending Class AA state champion Beechwood Tigers.
Kickoff for Friday night's Somerset at Russell County game is slated to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
