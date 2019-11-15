Warriors win district

WILLIAMSBURG -- After a gut-wrenching, 14-0 loss to Whitley County back on October 11th, the Southwestern Warriors found themselves sitting at 2-5 overall and in jeopardy of missing the postseason for the first time since 2013.
Things have changed drastically for Jason Foley's Warriors following that shutout loss to the Colonels over a month ago, as they punched their tickets to the playoffs with a win over South Laurel before pulling off a pair of upset victories over rival Pulaski County
Southwestern avenged that regular-season loss to Whitley County last night in Williamsburg, as they came away with a 21-15 victory in the Class 5A District 8 Championship game. With the six-point triumph over the Colonels, the Warriors will move on to round three of the KHSAA Class 5A State Playoffs.
Foley and company earned their fifth consecutive win of the season, moving their overall record to 7-5 on the year. More importantly, Southwestern claimed their ninth district championship in program history and their first district title since 2017.
Southwestern jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but Whitley County answered back with 15 unanswered points to make it 15-6. The Warriors would respond with 14 straight points to come away with a six-point win over the Colonels.
With 6:18 left in the ballgame, Southwestern set up shop at their own 31-yard line, trailing Whitley County, 15-13. The Warriors' biggest play of the ballgame came on second and long, when Blake Burton hit tight end Cameron Pierce for a 40-yard completion. Pierce's big catch would eventually up the Warriors' game-winning score.
With 3:15 left to go in the game, Wright would get his second score of the night to put Southwestern ahead by four points at 19-15. A two-point conversion from Austin Barnes would give the Warriors a 21-15 cushion.
The Warrior defense would hold off Whitley County over the course of the final eight minutes to seal the district championship.
On their opening drive of the contest, Southwestern grabbed a 6-0 lead over the Colonels on a three-yard touchdown run from Chase Doan. The extra point was blocked, keeping the Warriors ahead by a six-point margin.
Whitley County retook the lead from the Warriors on the opening play of the second quarter after Seth Mills found Zach Saylor for a nine-yard touchdown pass. With Jayden Watson's made kick, the Colonels held a 7-6 advantage after scoring just seven seconds into the quarter.
The Colonels would take advantage of a Warrior miscue to get their second touchdown of the evening. With a three-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion run from Saylor, the Colonels would run their lead out to 15-6 with 54 seconds left until halftime. At the half, the Warriors went into the locker room trailing Whitley County by a nine-point margin.
Southwestern cut the Colonel lead down to a two-margin with just under two minutes remaining in the third period. With a touchdown run from Tanner Wright and a made kick from Max Brainard, the Warriors lessened the Whitley County to 15-13 with 1:50 to go in the quarter.
On the night, Southwestern rushed for 110 yards and passed for 129 yards, which totaled 289 yards. Wright had 13 attempts for 61 yards and two scores, while Doan chimed in with 19 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
The Warriors will add another district championship banner to the field house, as they now have nine titles in school history. Southwestern has won district championships in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, and now 2019.
Under the new playoff format, which is based on the RPI rating system, the Warriors will meet up with Frederick Douglass in the following round. The Frederick Douglass Broncos defeated Scott County, 24-14, on Friday night to advance in postseason play.
