Wayne County looks to bounce back at Harlan County

The Wayne County Cardinals, 0-1 on the season and coming off a disappointing 42-41 home loss to Southwestern last Friday night, looks to bounce back this Friday at Class 4A foe Harlan County. The Black Bears also enter with a 0-1 mark, coming off a 14-13 loss at Knox Central last week, to open their season. The contest marks the 5th meeting all time between the two schools with the Cards owning a 3-1 series advantage, including a 55-22 home win on September 20th of last season.
"Harlan County as always has a big team that is very physical and well coached. We know our intensity and physicality has to be there from the opening kickoff, or we could be in for a long night. This game like most on the schedule will take great effort and that all starts with a good week of focused practice," said Cards head coach Shawn Thompson.
Harlan County has some key players back from last season's 8-4 squad, under the seventh-year direction of head coach Eddie Creech. Creech is 30-41 at the helm, highlighted by a state semifinals 8-6 run in 2017. The 2020 edition of the Black Bears features two very talented running backs that pace the rushing and receiving game.
Demarco Hopkins, a 6-0 195 lbs. senior, leads the ground attack and totaled 13 carries for 140 rushing yards and two scores last week, after posting 350 yards on 44 attempts with 3 TDs a season ago. Matt Brown, a 5-5 160 lbs. senior, gives the offense versatility in both the rushing and passing games. Brown led all players with 305 receiving yards on 16 receptions in 2019 and also rushed 33 times for 240 yards while totaling 4 TDs. Last week in the opener the stalwart had a team best 5 catches for 68 yards and added 34 rushing yards on just 5 attempts.
"Harlan County has very good size and strength up front and two very good hard-nosed running backs in Hopkins and Brown. Both are very good athletes and can give a defense fits in a variety of ways," said Thompson.
The Black Bears will rely on the ground, but also have a capable passing game in the form of 6-2 215 lbs. senior quarterback Cody Clayborn. Clayborn was 6 of 11 last week for 72 yards with an interception in his first varsity start.
Wayne County's defensive front will look to recover from last week's performance that yielded 42 points and 311 yards on 55 plays, with 292 of that on the ground. Juniors Lee Shelton and Justin Curry led the way with 17 and 16 tackles each, but after that the production dropped off to the 4 stops each of Kurtis Karr and Fernando Tello.
"We have to come off the football and play with a much more aggressive attitude. We also have to be better in special teams, as we allowed a kickoff return. We can't take plays off on either side of the football," said Thompson.
The Wayne County offense is coming off 55 plays that produced yards led by the rushing attack of 6-0 190 lbs. senior Braedon Sloan. Sloan rushed 29 times for 294 yards, which included scoring runs of 40, 3, 24, 64 and 8 yards. Brody Weaver totaled 47 yards on 9 attempts and completed 5 of 16 pass attempts for 92 yards, which included an 8-yard scoring strike to Lee Shelton, as the offense didn't have a turnover.
"We have to do a much better job coming off the football and controlling the line of scrimmage. We also have to get in a better rhythm in our passing game and put the some drives together, as we played behind the chains too much last week. Braedon was special and continues to make big plays and I thought Wesley Cares really stepped up and made some big catches as well," said Thompson.
Cares, a 6-3 175 lbs. sophomore wide receiver, responded to his first varsity start with a game high 3 catches for a game best 71 yards.
"Everyone in the stadium knows we hope to utilize Braedon as much as possible and I thought Brody stepped up and had some big runs in the rushing game but we need several more guys to make plays," said Thompson.
Wayne County is no stranger to early season losses as the squad has lost one of its first two games since 2014, losing at North Laurel, then Madison Central in 15, Bryan Station in 16, Boyle County in 17, Frederick Douglass in 18 and Pulaski County last year.
"The schedule we play we know we have to be good every night out, but the key is how do we respond? One thing is focus usually isn't a problem when you lose and then lose it home. I think we've had a good hard week of practice and now let's see if we can execute and play with the type of emotion needed for a full 48-minutes," said Thompson.
The Cards haven't opened a season 0-2 since 2010 when the squad lost at Monroe County 35-7 and Rockcastle County 33-7, 10-years ago, on their way to a 5-6 campaign.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Friday night at Harlan County's Davis Memorial Stadium and the complete broadcast is on WFLW FM 95.7 and wflw957.com beginning with "Countdown to Kickoff" at 6:30 pm and game coverage at 7:30 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.