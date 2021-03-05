Wayne County's second half spell doom for Lady Maroons

One night after capturing a number one seed with an impressive victory on the road at Rockcastle County, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons came home to host Wayne County on Thursday evening, in a matchup of two of the top teams inside the 12th Region.
And for a half at least, Chris Adkins and the Lady Maroons had picked right up where they left off a night earlier at The Rock, leading Wayne County at the intermission by a 27-22 score,
Then, the second half began and the roof caved in on Pulaski County. Wayne County got hot from the field, while the Lady Maroons -- playing their sixth game in eight days -- simply ran out of gas and it cost them.
Wayne County's leading scorer -- Macey Blevins -- held to only three points in the first half, came to life scoring 18 of her game-high 21 points in the second half. And, the Lady Cards used an 11-0 run to start the third quarter to reclaim the lead over PC, and never looked back on their way to a 55-42 victory over the Lady Maroons.
"This was our sixth game in the last eight days, and I'm not making excuses, because Wayne County is a very good team and coach (Mark) McKinley does a very good job with them, and they've got a very nice player in (Macey) Blevins," pointed out coach Adkins, after his club fell to 14-5 on the season with the loss.
"Last night was a very big game for us in getting the win at Rockcastle County, and tonight, we had a letdown," continued the PC head coach. "We've played a lot of games of late, but this was a makeup game, and we wanted to play Wayne County, and tonight was the night when we could play them, so we went out and did that. In the second half, we just had no legs due to playing, I believe, six games in the last seven or eight days."
Early on, PC was in great shape, leading the Lady Cards by that five-point margin at halftime, on the strength of six made three-point baskets in the opening half of play.
However in a decisive third period, Pulaski County went ice cold from the field. In fact, the Lady Maroons lone field goal of the third quarter -- a frame that saw PC score only six points -- was a three-point basket by Dawn Wilson with only one minute left on the clock in the stanza.
By that juncture, Wayne County was leading Adkins and crew by a score of 39-33, and the Lady Cards lead would only grow from there.
"Ultimately, we just didn't have our legs tonight, and I know that's an excuse, but to make shots, you've got to have your legs," stated Adkins. "If you make shots, you're defense plays better and it becomes easy, but if you don't make shots, you don't play as hard maybe on defense the next trip down. All of a sudden they bank in a three in the first half, and banked it in from the side corner."
"We shot a lot of air balls tonight," Adkins added. "They've got a good team, and we got a little tired and we just couldn't turn them over in the second half. Our girls have got a good attitude and we've got another tough game on Saturday against North Laurel, and then we'll get a little rest before we get ready for the district tournament."
Blevins led Wayne County -- now 14-2 on the season with the win -- with those 21 points, while Mallory Campbell joined her in double figures with 14 points
Caroline Oakes led the Lady Maroons with 15 points, and was the lone Lady Maroon in double figures.
On Saturday, the Lady Maroons will host North Laurel at The PC Gym at 4:30 p.m.
WC -- 11 11 18 15 -- 55
PC -- 10 17 6 9 -- 42
Wayne County -- Blevins 21, Campbell 14, Upchurch 9, Bowlin 8, Jones 3.
Pulaski County -- Oakes 15, Cothron 8, Wilson 8, Blankenship 6, Martin 5.
