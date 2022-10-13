Many have correctly said that addiction is a lifelong struggle. It can impact every corner of your life and can hurt those you love most. Despite the pain brought by addiction, many people find themselves incapable of quitting their drug of choice. The working people of Somerset Community College’s re-entry program seek to break this cycle and award those left behind by our system another chance.
Through Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA, pronounced like “we owe”) the jail and the college are able to procure funding for the students to attend. While the students are not eligible for state funding, donations from companies around the county provide for the students to pay off their tuition and provide their equipment.
Kyle Wilson is the re-entry coordinator for the students and takes care of the grueling paperwork and red tape that comes with college admission and registration. A list of eligible inmate students are given to Wilson who vets them with jail officials and determines those who would be most successful in the class. The assessment primarily focuses on risk of escape or abuse of college equipment. All those interviewed mentioned no incidents of misbehavior with the students and gushed over their achievements and their commitment to learning, hard work, and self-improvement. Wilson sees himself as a mentor for these students and serves to let them know that when they are finally released they have “someone in their corner.”
Goodwill also provides funding. Wilson referred to them as a “tremendous community leader” and said Goodwill has helped them help with other programs as well.
“They’re awesome,” said Wilson.
Goodwill additionally trains students with “soft skills.” Soft skills are skills applicable to all professions like interpersonal communication, critical thinking, and time-management. Learning these skills enables the students to perform better in their welding positions as well as other jobs should they seek them.
“I want to see how they’re doing. I want to see where they’re successful, because that’s what we want,” Wilson said. “We want them to pass and get their certificate, and then go work at Hendrickson.”
Hendrickson is a manufacturing company that has a plant in Somerset. In constant demand of well-trained welders, Hendrickson relies on the these SCC graduates for their skill and self-discipline.
Jail deputies drive the workers to Hendrickson seven days a week where they work long 10-hour days. Each worker’s $17.5 per hour salary is put in a personal account to be awarded to them on their release (minus money the jail takes for transportation and other charges). With this, the now free and sober people have a sizable bit of money they can spend as they see fit.
“Once they get out, they have a savings account, they have a full-time job, and they can re-enter society with a leg up,” said Wilson.
Former inmates have used this money in buying homes, paying off debts, and even continuing their education at SCC where some plan to continue on to 4-year institutions.
Wilson told of one story like that.
“We had one male get released,” Wilson recalled. “We immediately put him right back in the general population of classes, and he didn’t miss a beat. He’s still going to school here.
While the program is still very new, Deputy Jailer Rodney Dick and Wilson say he already sees a drop of recidivism in these people.
“Oh gosh… it’s like [no recidivism], right?” Wilson asked Dick during his interview. “Nobody’s gone back to jail.”
Dick jumped in the interview and doubled-down on Wilson’s claim.
“We view this as a hand up, not a handout to them,” said Dick. “Under normal set of circumstances… that’s the problem. They don’t have a job to go to, they don’t have any way to get any housing, they fall right back into that same routine. So hopefully, this will break that cycle.”
Ashely Phelps is their professor and says the students are picking it up very well. While this is her first semester teaching the students, Phelps worked in PCDC for years and is very familiar with jail inmates.
“The are all just normal people who made bad decisions,” said Phelps. “They do not have good support systems. They do not have people in their lives that are good examples for them. And they have chosen a different path than we have. So, this gives them the opportunity to get on the right path and be successful for themselves.
The students interviewed felt the same as Wilson, Dick, and Phelps.
“We have something to fall back on instead of going to the way we used to be,” said one student. “We have a new skill and we have a job.”
“Honestly it’s a blessing,” said another student. “Sometimes when we get out, we just don’t have the family that has the support. It’s the greatest opportunity I’ve ever had… this is just a spiritual experience, really. We don’t have lives out there. Because of addiction, [when we get out] we do what we’ve done best. Now we’ve found something different.”
