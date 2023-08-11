An inquisitive little boy asked his father what you get if you cross a pit bull with a hyena.
“I don’t know,” the father said, “but I suggest you join in if it laughs.”
It sometimes seems the world is split between two groups of people, pit bull lovers and pit bull haters. Some think they’re the greatest of all dogs. Some consider them the worst.
I’m not going to take a side here, but I do wonder how much of the ballyhoo surrounding pit bulls has to do with their appearances.
You know, the Bible has much to say about making judgments based on appearance. We can make some very wrong assumptions based on first impressions.
For example, I wonder what people thought when John the Baptist came walking out of the desert wearing a camel hair coat, perhaps snacking on honey-dipped locusts. That would have been quite the first impression of a man of God, especially considering religious leaders of that day wore ornate apparel.
To say John was different would be an understatement. I mean, he was man enough to take honey from bees. And not just any bees. The Bible tells us it was wild honey, which means it came from wild bees. I’d say that’s the worst kind of bees.
When people took time to listen to him, they were amazed. He was so unlike the citified priests they had been accustomed to hearing, the ones who had no calluses on their hands and no bee stings on their faces. John spoke plainly. And he baptized deeply.
Despite his rough-edged appearance, or perhaps because of that appearance, huge crowds gathered around him. Even the Pharisees and Sadducees came to get a look at John. I expect they stood out in the crowd with all their finery. When John saw them, he called them a “generation of vipers” or, in today’s English, a brood of snakes.
Yep, John was different. The people of that day desperately needed straight talk, and John provided it. He was privileged to be the first person to point to Jesus and proclaim Him to be the Lamb of God who taketh away the sins of the world.
Perhaps what we need today are more men of God who are less concerned about keeping up appearances and more concerned about delivering straight talk to a generation that desperately needs to hear it.
Perhaps what we need are men of God with the grit of pit bulls who fiercely deliver God’s Word without apology.
If that inquisitive little boy would have asked what you get when you cross a preacher with a pit bull, I could just about hear his father’s response:
“I don’t know, but I suggest you say amen when he preaches.”
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
