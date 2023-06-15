In the spring of 1963, the civil rights activist Medgar Evers — then deeply involved in organizing pro-freedom student boycotts in Jackson, Miss. — had a brainstorm. For months, young Black protesters had picketed downtown, brandishing signs that conveyed their message of justice and decency: “I am a man.” “Freedom Now.” “End Brutality in Jackson.” But a city ordinance made picketing illegal, and the students’ signs were routinely confiscated by Jackson’s police or smashed by hostile mobs.
“As Flag Day approached, Evers considered this problem,” wrote Woden Teachout in “Capture the Flag,” a history of American patriotism. “What if the protesters carried American flags instead of signs? Evers had little faith in the enlightenment of the Jackson police force, but he doubted that the police would seize the flags. There was certainly no law against carrying an American flag.”
It was a shrewd insight that helped turn the tide of the civil rights movement.
Jackson demonstrators started to incorporate flags into every event. [On June 1], a hundred marchers carrying American flags were . . . arrested and thrown into garbage trucks. Two days later, the chief of police confiscated flags from six downtown picketers. A day after that, nine students carrying flags and wearing NAACP T-shirts were arrested. All of a sudden, flags were the hallmark of Jackson protests.
Since 1954, activists had spilled many words on the Declaration, the Constitution, and the nation’s history, showing that integration was the most truly American legacy. The flag made these themes explicit and visceral. American nationhood, it argued, was not the story of a white nation: Instead, it was the story of equality and democracy.
As Americans across the country saw images of segregationists in the South attacking peaceful marchers with fire hoses, dogs, and clubs, their revulsion was magnified by the fact that so many of the marchers were carrying flags. Evers was assassinated on June 12, 1963 — two days before Flag Day — but his spirit lived on in the Stars and Stripes that became a key element of the movement for which he gave his life.
It was on June 14, 1777, that the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution providing “that the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” Though Flag Day is not a federal holiday, the flag itself has become the most revered sacramental object in America’s civil religion.
“Protestors carry the flag to associate their causes with the nation, wave the flag to attract attention, or burn the flag to express contempt,” writes Peter Gardella, a scholar of religion at Manhattanville College. It is impossible to overstate the emotional and symbolic power of the flag, or the willingness of Americans to risk their lives in its defense.
The Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration — has been awarded numerous times to soldiers who displayed uncommon heroism to save or rescue an American flag. One of them was William Harvey Carney, who escaped from slavery in Virginia and enlisted in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment. During the unit’s legendary assault on Fort Wagner, S.C., (depicted in the 1989 film “Glory”), Carney retrieved the regiment’s flag from its fatally wounded bearer and carried it to the Confederate parapet through a hail of bullets. When the Union regiment was forced to retreat, Carney made his way back across the battlefield while being wounded two more times. Incredibly, he managed to return the flag to the Union lines, telling his fellow soldiers: “Boys, I only did my duty; the old flag never touched the ground.”
Reverence for the flag can be taken too far. During World War I, Congress and many states passed laws making it a crime to utter “disloyal language intended to cause contempt for . . . the flag.” During World War II, some states made saluting the flag in schools compulsory, and students who declined to do so for religious reasons could be expelled. In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed a federal law criminalizing flag desecration. It took five rulings by the Supreme Court — in 1969, 1972, 1974, 1989, and 1990 — to finally establish the principle that the freedoms symbolized by the flag include the right to burn or deface that flag.
At its best, however, reverence for the flag can be a mighty unifier. Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Americans by the millions turned to the Stars and Stripes to express the powerful emotions they felt. In the space of 48 hours, Wal-Mart sold 450,000 American flags. The flag manufacturer Annin Flagmakers received so many orders for flags that its production was backed up until the following summer. Flags were raised on innumerable street corners, waved from cars and trucks, worn on millions of lapels.
In some quarters, the post-9/11 surge of patriotic feeling triggered revulsion. Columnist Katha Pollitt exhorted readers in The Nation to “Put Out No Flags.” When her daughter wanted to fly a flag from the living room window in honor of the victims and in solidarity with other Americans, Pollitt refused on the grounds that “the flag stands for jingoism and vengeance and war.” At the National Press Club a few years later, CBS news anchor Katie Couric lamented the widespread displays of public patriotism, disparaging “the whole culture of wearing flags on our lapel and saying ‘we’ when referring to the United States.”
When I was a child in South Euclid, Ohio, the Jacoby home was one of many in the neighborhood that flew the flag on the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Washington’s Birthday, and other national holidays. I never asked my father, an immigrant from Czechoslovakia who had survived Nazi and Communist tyranny, why we did so. I never had to.
Like countless other immigrants to the United States, like Medgar Evers and the civil rights marchers in 1963, like William Harvey Carney at Fort Wagner, my father intuited the real significance of the American flag, even if he couldn’t have put it into words.
In its 247 years of independence, the United States has often fallen grievously short of its values and ideals. But it is those values and ideals that the flag embodies, not the failure to live up to them. To put out the flag is not to proclaim that America can do no wrong. It is to believe in its great capacity to do right — to reaffirm the truth that America has been a powerful force for good in the world, and that it remains, in Lincoln’s words, the last best hope of earth.
