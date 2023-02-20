A woman accused of distributing large quantities of meth in Pulaski and Wayne counties was sentenced Friday in federal court.
Brandie Starr Young, 34, of Albany, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty last March to Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
In her plea agreement, Young admitted that she and co-conspirator Robert Pandolfi had access to a California supplier that would regularly give them large quantities of meth.
The two were arrested in June 2021 after a traffic stop made by Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
Young was driving a 2004 white Nissan Maxima on North Main Street in Monticello in which Pandolfi was a passenger.
Deputies stated they used a K9 on the outside of the vehicle, and the dog gave a positive indication for drugs being in the vehicle.
“Once the front seat passenger exited the vehicle, Deputy [Brad] Tucker saw a handgun laying in plain view under the front passenger seat,” the citation stated.
“During a search of the vehicle, approximately 56 grams of a crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine and scales were found.”
During further investigation, the deputies discovered that the suspects had a motel room in Somerset which contained more illegal narcotics. After contacting the Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force, Pulaski County deputies secured both the motel room and Pandolfi's vehicle, and they obtained a search warrant.
This search resulted in over 311 grams of methamphetamine and 7.5 grams of fentanyl.
The Kentucky case against Pandolfi was eventually dropped in favor of pursuing a larger federal case against him originating out of Texas.
Pandolfi pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine in the Texas case, and was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.
In Young’s case, a related state case was dismissed, with Young receiving credit for time served in that case and while waiting for the federal case to be resolved.
Upon release from prison, Young will be on four years of supervision in which she must not use or possess any controlled substance illegally.
As of Monday, Young remained lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center.
